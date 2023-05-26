Iran shows off its new ballistic missile

Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher

The Khorramshahr-4 missile being tested at an undisclosed location in Iran. Pic/AP

Iran unveiled on Thursday what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. Authorities showed off the Khorramshahr-4 to journalists at an event in Tehran, with the missile on a truck-mounted launcher.

Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be prepared for launch in a short period. “One of the prominent characteristics of this missile is its ability to evade radar detection and penetrate enemy air defense systems, thanks to its low radar signature,” the general told journalists. “This missile has the capability to utilize various warheads for different missions.”

Iranian officials described the missile as having a 2,000-km (1,240-mile) range with a 1,500-kg (3,300-pound) warhead. They also released undated video footage purportedly showing a successful launch of the missile. The missile has the heaviest payload of country’s ballistic missile fleet, which analysts say may be designed to keep the weapon under a 2,000-km range limit imposed by Iran’s supreme leader.

