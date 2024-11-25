Islamabad sealed ahead of PTI rally

Imran Khan’s party says will go ahead with protest

A street in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa blocked with trucks by order of the government to hinder the rally. Pic/AFP

Pakistan deployed heavy security forces in the national capital, sealed key roads and suspended mobile and internet services in certain areas as supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan on Sunday geared up for a protest march towards Islamabad.

A convoy under the leadership of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur left for Islamabad from Peshawar. Geo News reported that Bibi was part of the convoy that started from Peshawar, but the KP chief minister was leading the protest.

KP government spokesperson Muhammad Ali Saif said all arrangements have been made to remove the obstacles. He also alleged that on Saturday night, police opened fire on the anti-barricading machinery and tried to set it on fire, but the PTI supporters foiled the arson attempt.

He said that the government still has time to fulfil their demands, warning that there could be a situation like Bangladesh, where a mass protest led by students toppled long-time former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in August.

Khan’s party shared pictures and videos of various groups leaving from different cities for Islamabad to take part in the protest. Meanwhile, internet tracking monitor Netblocks said WhatsApp backends have been restricted in Pakistan, according to a post on X.

