Israel army launches airstrikes on Lebanon
Israel army launches airstrikes on Lebanon

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Latest attack in response to Hezbollah downing drone in Lebanese airspace

Israel army launches airstrikes on Lebanon

Smoke rises from an Israeli outpost in a southern Lebanese village after a rocket attack by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement fighters. Pic/AFP

Israel launched air raids on eastern Lebanon early on Sunday, striking what it claimed to be Hezbollah sites where the Iran-backed group has a strong presence, in retaliation for one of its drones being shot down, Al Jazeera reported. The latest attack was in response to Iran-backed Hezbollah's downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle on Saturday in Lebanese airspace, which the group identified as the Israeli-made Hermes 900 drone.


Israeli army said in a statement that fighter jets struck a military complex and three other sites belonging to Hezbollah in the eastern city of Baalbek, as per Al Jazeera. Two security sources said there were no casualties. According to Al Jazeera, Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, 2023, a day after the Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that sparked Israel's war in Gaza and led to escalating regional tensions.


Two hurt as terrorist opens fire


The Israel Defence Forces said there was a terrorist shooting attack on Sunday on Route 55, which runs east west from Kefar Sava through Samaria, outside of Qalqilya. Hatzalah, Israel’s volunteer medical emergency service, reported that two people were wounded in the attack.

Protests in Israel for PM’s resignation

Anti-government protesters again stormed the streets in Israel, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanding early elections in the country amid the war. Demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa on Saturday.

UK PM reiterates call for ceasefire

The UK on Sunday marked six months since the Israel-Hamas conflict with a new package of military and civilian support to set up a maritime aid corridor to Gaza, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his call for a “humanitarian pause”.

world news tel aviv israel Lebanon International news
