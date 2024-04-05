The Directorate predicts that there may be an increase in attacks on websites, attacks that disrupt services and the spread of false information.

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. Pic/Israeli Army/AFP

Listen to this article Israel warns of massive cyber-attacks on Iran x 00:00

Israel’s National Cyber Directorate warns of an increase in attacks for the purposes of consciousness ahead of the Iranian Jerusalem Day that will be celebrated this Friday, April 5. The Directorate said that this year, against the background of the “Iron Swords” war against Hamas in Gaza, the hostile discourse on the Internet increased and called for cyber-attacks against the Israeli organisations and people on the Internet.

The threat from Iran is being organised under the hashtag #OpJerusalem, planned for April 5, and #OpIsrael, planned for April 7, which call on people from around the world to attack Israel on these days. The Directorate predicts that there may be an increase in attacks on websites, attacks that disrupt services and the spread of false information. The Iranian Jerusalem Day takes place every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan and is characterised by demonstrations throughout Iran, the Palestinian Authority as well as anti-Israel offensive activity in cyberspace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year during this period, attacks are identified, often less sophisticated and of the type that is easier to carry out on a wide scale, such as defacing websites, taking over smart home systems, distributing text messages containing phishing messages, hacking into social networks, infiltrating company databases and information leaks, alongside publications that boast of attacks which did not necessarily occur.

Palestinians want vote on UN membership

Palestinians want the Security Council to vote later this month on their revived request for full membership in the UN, despite the United States reiterating on Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinians must first negotiate a peace agreement. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, said 140 countries recognise the state of Palestine, and “we believe it is high time now for our state to become a full member at the United Nations”.

Biden faces protest over support for Israel

US President Joe Biden has faced protests over the conflict in Gaza all over the country, but this week he confronted one inside the White House. The occasion was a private meeting where Biden, V-P Kamala Harris and national security leaders could hear from Muslim Americans about their concerns on the Israel-Hamas war. At the meet, a Palestinian American doctor Thaer Ahmad who volunteered in Gaza said he was walking out. Ahmad gave the president a letter from an orphaned 8-year-old girl in Rafah, a city Israel plans to target next. Ahmad said Biden’s response to his protest was muted. “He said, I understand’,” Ahmad recalled.