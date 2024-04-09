Israel: Hamas hid rocket launchers in aid area

Says the launchers, located next to a shelter tent, had been used to fire rockets at Israel

A Palestinian gunman walks next to damaged shops in the Balata refugee camp, in West Bank, on Monday, following a raid by Israeli forces on the camp. Pic/AFP

Israel destroyed three Hamas rocket launch sites embedded in a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday. The launchers, located next to an aid distribution centre and a shelter tent, had been used to fire rockets at Israel.

Following precise intelligence and operational identifications, Israeli fighter jets struck the launchers. The IDF confirmed that the area was evacuated and no civilians were harmed. After destroying the launchers, Israeli aircraft struck additional Hamas infrastructure in the vicinity of the humanitarian zone.

“This is another example of Hamas’ exploitation of humanitarian compounds and areas for its terrorist activities and its use of the civilian population as a human shield,” the army said in a statement.

The IDF added that it identified the launching sites after rockets were fired at southern Israel on Sunday. The rockets fell in open areas.

Since October 7, the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups have fired more than 9,100 rockets at Israel.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. Agencies

‘Troops redeploying for Rafah Mission’

On Sunday, Israel’s Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant stated that withdrawal of Israeli troops from Khan Yunis in Gaza was carried out once Hamas “ceased to exist as a military framework in the city” and that “our forces left the area in order to prepare for their future missions.”

UN court to hear case against Germany

Preliminary hearings opened on Monday at the United Nations’ top court in a case that seeks an end to German military and other aid to Israel, based on claims that Berlin is enabling acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

