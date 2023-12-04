Israel orders more areas in Gaza to be evacuated

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:57 AM IST  |  Khan Younis
With the resumption of fighting, hopes receded that another temporary truce could be negotiated

People gather around a crater amid destroyed buildings in Rafah. Pic/AP

Israel’s military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza’s second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many Hamas leaders are hiding. Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the southern city of Rafah, as well as parts of the north that had been the focus of Israel’s blistering air and ground campaign. 


Many of the territory’s 2.3 million people are crammed in the south after Israeli forces ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the 2-month-old war. With the resumption of fighting, hopes receded that another temporary truce could be negotiated. A weeklong cease-fire, which expired on Friday, had facilitated the release of dozens of Gaza-held hostages and Palestinians.


99
No of UN facilities currently operating in south Gaza


