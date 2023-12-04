Benjamin Netanyahu justifies ground incursion saying it is necessary to bring about any concrete results

Displaced Palestinians set up shelters in the courtyard of a government-run school in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Will continue war until we achieve all goals: Israel PM x 00:00

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will continue its war until all of its goals are achieved. He called it impossible to achieve these goals without continuing the ground incursion.

While addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu said, “We will continue the war until we achieve all of its goals and it is impossible to achieve these goals without continuing the ground incursion. The ground incursion was essential in order to bring about the results up to now, and it is necessary to bring about future results.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu emphasised that Israel is in the midst of a “difficult and bitter war.” He asserted that Israel would be victorious in the war. He said that Israel is taking continuous action against Hezbollah, according to Israel Prime Minister’s Office.

He said, “Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a difficult and bitter war but there is no war more just. It is a war for our home. All of us are united behind the justice of our cause and all of us give full backing to our soldiers. A difficult war is yet before us.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever