Home > News > World News > Article > Israel quietly sends millions to West Bank settler outposts

Israel quietly sends millions to West Bank settler outposts

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Some of those outposts have been linked to settler violence against Palestinians and are sanctioned by the US.

Israel quietly sends millions to West Bank settler outposts

An Israeli army vehicle drives along a destroyed road. Pic/AFP

Israel quietly sends millions to West Bank settler outposts
The Israeli government has budgeted millions of dollars to protect small, unauthorized Jewish farms in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, underwriting tiny outposts meant to grow into full-fledged settlements, according to an anti-settlement monitoring group.


Documents uncovered by Peace Now illustrate how Israel’s pro-settler government has quietly poured money into the unauthorized outposts, which are separate from its more than 100 officially recognized settlements. Some of those outposts have been linked to settler violence against Palestinians and are sanctioned by the US.



Palestinians and the international community say all settlements are illegal or illegitimate and undermine hopes for a two-state solution. The Ministry of Settlements and National Mission, which is headed by a far-right settler leader, confirmed it budgeted 75 million Shekels (USD 20.5 million) last year for security equipment for "young settlements" the term it uses for unauthorized Jewish farms and outposts in the West Bank. The money was quietly authorized in December while the country’s attention was focused on the war against Hamas in Gaza.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

