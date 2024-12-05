Jewish settlers attack Palestinian towns, clash with Israeli troops in area

The Israeli military said one group entered the village, where they threw stones and burned property. An Associated Press reporter saw a blackened home and a destroyed car on Wednesday morning

A car damaged during an attack on Huwara town. Pic/AFP

Jewish settlers mounted a string of attacks on Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank overnight, burning homes and clashing with Israeli troops. There were no immediate reports of any Palestinian casualties.

The Israeli military said one group entered the village, where they threw stones and burned property. An Associated Press reporter saw a blackened home and a destroyed car on Wednesday morning.

The military said Jewish settlers attacked the village of Beit Furik after troops arrived in the area to dismantle an unauthorised farming outpost they had built nearby on land privately owned by Palestinians. It said the settlers hurled stones, wounding two members of the paramilitary Border Police.

Settlers also attacked the village of Huwara, which has been the target of several previous attacks—even before the outbreak of the war in Gaza—and clashed with troops near Rujeib, another Palestinian village.

Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency said in a statement that they were investigating the settler attacks. They said they arrested eight Israelis for suspected property damage and assaulting security forces.

The West Bank has seen a surge in settler violence since the start of the war in October 7, 2023.

