The city’s overall AQI has been recorded at 690, placing Lahore at the top of the world’s most polluted cities list

Smog envelops the historical Badshahi Mosque, Lahore. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lahore’s AQI almost at 700 x 00:00

Lahore’s air quality reached alarming levels, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) approaching 700 mark on Sunday, according to global monitoring sites, ARY News reported. A normal AQI level should be 100 or below.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city’s overall AQI has been recorded at 690, placing Lahore at the top of the world’s most polluted cities list.

The hazardous air quality has prompted health authorities to issue warnings, advising citizens to take precautions. Residents are experiencing a surge in coughs, viral flu, and sore throats, due to the poor air quality.

To mitigate the risks, health experts recommend wearing masks and goggles, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, and taking protective measures. The AQI index report advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever