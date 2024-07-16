Breaking News
Mumbai sees rise in H1N1 flu cases, says BMC

Updated on: 16 July,2024 08:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Around 53 cases of H1N1 (flu) were reported in the city from July 1 to July 15

Mumbai sees rise in H1N1 flu cases, says BMC

Representational Image. File Pic

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that there has been a slight rise in H1N1 (flu) and water-borne diseases in Mumbai this week. Around 53 cases of H1N1 (flu) were reported in the city from July 1 to July 15.


"Compared to July 2023, between July 2024 (1-15th July) shows a decline in cases of Malaria, Dengue, and Leptospirosis," the health bulletin of BMC stated, adding that, "However, there has been a slight increase in cases of H1N1(Flu) and
water borne diseases."


According to the BMC data, around 81,556 blood slides were collected for malaria, 1,49,832 houses were inspected, 4,12,939 breeding sources were inspected and 9,221 Anopheles mosquito breeding spots were detected by the civic authorities in the July 2024 from July 1 to July 15 in the city.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an awareness campaign on preventing dengue and malaria, highlighted through a short film. The campaign, 'Bhag Mosquito Bhag', will feature appearances and messages from celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries, advocating for mosquito control measures. These messages will be disseminated through video clips.

The BMC has urged citizens are urged to actively engage in the 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign. This initiative aims to increase awareness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and assist in reducing the burden of diseases malaria and dengue.

Advisory for prevention of monsoon-related illness

1. Precautionary measures for waterborne diseases (Gastro, Hepatitis, Typhoid):
● Drink boiled water.
● Keep yourself hydrated
● Avoid consuming street / uncovered food to prevent Gastro.
● Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before eating.

2. Advisory for prevention of H1N1/ Flu:
● Wear a Mask to Prevent Infection
● Avoid crowded places.
● Cover your nose when sneezing or coughing with a tissue or handkerchief.
● Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
● Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
● High risk individuals should use mask

3. Advisory for prevention of Leptospirosis:
● After wading through stagnant rainwater, take prophylactic treatment as recommended
by a physician within 72 hours.
● Avoid wading in rain waters/ flood waters. During heavy rain avoid walking barefoot.
Whenever possible wear gum boots.
● For more information contact a nearby BMC Health Post /Dispensary/ Hospital

4. Advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases -Malaria and Dengue
● As the number of dengue and malaria cases rises, use mosquito nets while sleeping.
Use of complete clothing is advised to avoid mosquito bites.
● To prevent breeding of mosquitoes, the workplace, residence and surroundings must be
kept clean. Mosquito larvae live in standing water, the larvae require only minimal
amounts of water, and even something as small as a puddle of water on a discarded
plastic container can house them, odd articles such as tins, thermocol boxes, coconut
shells, tires, which must be removed. Maintain cleanliness around houses.
● Whenever have fever, headache, rashes, muscle & joint pain, vomiting, or diarrhoea, do
not take self-medication and consult your nearest BMC health post/dispensary/hospital
immediately. It is important not to delay treatment because it can lead to complications
and even death if left untreated.
● If malaria is detected, take complete treatment as per doctors advice
Avoid self-medication in case of fever, consult a medical practitioner

