Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in its statement said the National Transport Safety Board (NTBS) will lead the investigation

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Learjet 55 air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia, triggers residential fires; NTSB begins probe x 00:00

A Learjet 55, an air ambulance registered as XA-UCI, crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC but failed to maintain altitude, reaching a maximum height of 1,650 feet before descending rapidly. As per reports, 2 individuals were on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash was in a residential area causing multiple houses to catch fire before emergency services arrived.

This is the ADS-B transponder route the aircraft followed right from take off to crash

According to preliminary flight data from Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Brodcast (ADS-B) transponder of the aircraft, the aircraft reached its peak altitude at 23:06:53 UTC before entering a steep descent at 23:06:56 UTC, with a maximum vertical descent rate of -11,008 feet per minute according to the ADS-B transponder data. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Speed and altitude graph according to flightradar24. The graph was also made using the data from ADS-B transponder

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in its statement said the National Transport Safety Board (NTBS) will lead the investigation. The statement reads, "A learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 PM local time after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Two people were on board. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation."

"NTSB investigating Friday's crash of a Learjet 55 airplane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An NTSB investigator arrived on scene. Additional team members will arrive Saturday," reads statement from NTBS.