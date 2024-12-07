Melbourne synagogue damaged by arsonists

About 60 firefighters with 17 fire trucks responded to the blaze, which Murray said caused extensive damage

The cordoned off Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Arsonists extensively damaged a Melbourne synagogue on Friday in what Australia’s prime minister condemned as an antisemitic attack. A witness who had come to Adass Israel Synagogue to pray saw two masked people spreading an accelerant inside the building at 4.10 am, Victoria Police Detective Inspector Chris Murray said.

About 60 firefighters with 17 fire trucks responded to the blaze, which Murray said caused extensive damage. Investigators have yet to identify a motive, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed antisemitism. “This is an outrage. The violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is something that we should never see in Australia,” Albanese said. “I think an attack on a synagogue is an act of antisemitism by definition,” Albanese added.

“Tonight is the Sabbath. We must all go and find a sense of calmness, comradery and community by gathering for the sabbath tonight and praying together as one community,” Religious leader Rabbi Gabi Kaltmann told reporters. Attacks against Jews and Muslims have increased in Australia since Israel declared war on Hamas last year. The government has appointed special envoys to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia in the community.

