Home > News > World News > Article > Merchant ship damaged by Houthi drone

Merchant ship damaged by Houthi drone

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Sana’a
Agencies |

According to Al Jazeera, the latest attack comes after the Yemen-based Houthis claimed to have hit a commercial vessel directly with a ballistic missile after it used an Israeli port

The attack on MV Tutor, another ship hit on June 20. Pic/X

A merchant ship was hit by a drone in Red Sea on Sunday at 65 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, Al Jazeera reported citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO). The ship is making its way to its next port of call and “all crew members are reported safe”, it added.


According to Al Jazeera, the latest attack comes after the Yemen-based Houthis claimed to have hit a commercial vessel directly with a ballistic missile after it used an Israeli port.


Meanwhile, a Greek-owned ship sank in the Red Sea after being attacked by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on June 20, reported CBS News citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).


The ship, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, also known as MV Tutor, is believed to be the second ship sunk by Houthis since March.

