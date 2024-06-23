According to Al Jazeera, the latest attack comes after the Yemen-based Houthis claimed to have hit a commercial vessel directly with a ballistic missile after it used an Israeli port

The attack on MV Tutor, another ship hit on June 20. Pic/X

Listen to this article Merchant ship damaged by Houthi drone x 00:00

A merchant ship was hit by a drone in Red Sea on Sunday at 65 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen, Al Jazeera reported citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK MTO). The ship is making its way to its next port of call and “all crew members are reported safe”, it added.

According to Al Jazeera, the latest attack comes after the Yemen-based Houthis claimed to have hit a commercial vessel directly with a ballistic missile after it used an Israeli port.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Greek-owned ship sank in the Red Sea after being attacked by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on June 20, reported CBS News citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The ship, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, also known as MV Tutor, is believed to be the second ship sunk by Houthis since March.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever