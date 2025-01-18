Musk’s Starship rocket is ‘lost’ after minutes into test flight

SpaceX was able to duplicate its prior feat of catching a booster that returned to Earth. But 8.5 minutes into flight, the Starship spacecraft itself was lost

Debris from the spacecraft falling to Earth. Pic/X/@elonmusk

SpaceX’s Starship launch system lifted off on its seventh uncrewed test flight on Thursday, with an upgraded version of the megarocket embarking on the program’s most ambitious flight to date, CNN reported.

SpaceX was able to duplicate its prior feat of catching a booster that returned to Earth. But 8.5 minutes into flight, the Starship spacecraft itself was lost. “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn. With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will help us improve Starship’s reliability,” SpaceX posted on X.

Starship had already climbed 146 km in altitude and was traveling at 21,317 kmph when it exploded. SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared an image of debris in a post on X and said, “entertainment is guaranteed! …improved versions of the ship (and) booster are already waiting for launch.”

