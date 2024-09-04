N Korea shows new drone attacking Seoul

The drone test came as the US and South Korean militaries conduct the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which continue through Thursday

Kim Jong Un recently supervised tests of the drone. File Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a demonstration of new exploding drones designed to crash into targets, state media said, as the US and South Korea engage in joint military drills.

North Korean test photos showed a white drone with X-shaped tails and wings supposedly crashing into and destroying a target resembling South Korea’s main K-2 battle tank. Most combat drones stand off from targets and fire missiles.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday’s test involved various types of drones built to fly different ranges to attack enemy targets on land and sea and flew along various routes before accurately hitting test targets.

After the test, Kim pledged to spur the development of drones that explode on impact, conduct reconnaissance or attack targets underwater to boost his country’s war readiness, saying the North’s military should be equipped with advanced drones “as early as possible”, KCNA said.

The drone test came as the US and South Korean militaries conduct the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which continue through Thursday. The exercises focus on enhancing their readiness against North Korean threats and include computer-simulated war games and live-fire training, with a combined aerial drill involving 60 warplanes that began its three-day run on Monday.

