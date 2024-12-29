It was the latest in a string of incidents involving the disruption of key infrastructure in the region.

Finnish authorities have seized control of the ship the Eagle S. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article NATO to aid Finnish inquiry of Russian sabotage x 00:00

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said that the military alliance will step up patrols in the Baltic Sea region as Finnish investigators work to establish whether a ship linked to Russia sabotaged undersea cables there this week.

ADVERTISEMENT



Mark Rutte. Pic/PTI

Finnish authorities seized control of the ship, the Eagle S, on Thursday as they tried to establish whether it had damaged a power cable linking Finland and Estonia and several data cables. It was the latest in a string of incidents involving the disruption of key infrastructure in the region.

In a post on X on early Saturday, Rutte said he had spoken to Finland’s President Alexander Stubb “about the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into possible sabotage of undersea cables.” Rutte said that “NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea.” Finland, which shares a 1,340-km border with Russia, joined NATO in 2023, abandoning a decades-old policy of neutrality.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever