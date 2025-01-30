Breaking News
Nine Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Updated on: 30 January,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Jeddah
Agencies |

A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries,” the Indian consulate said on X

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday. The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.


“We deeply mourn the tragic loss of nine Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing support and is in touch with the authorities and families. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries,” the Indian consulate said on X.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


india saudi arabia news world news International news

