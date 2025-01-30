Nine Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia

A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries,” the Indian consulate said on X

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan in western Saudi Arabia, the Indian mission in Jeddah said on Wednesday. The mission said it is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families.

“We deeply mourn the tragic loss of nine Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing support and is in touch with the authorities and families. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries,” the Indian consulate said on X.

