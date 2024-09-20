Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > North Korea bolstering nukes weapon stockpiles

North Korea bolstering nukes, weapon stockpiles

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The test-firing was meant to verify an ability to hit a 320 km-range target, suggesting it’s a weapon aimed at striking sites in South Korea

North Korea bolstering nukes, weapon stockpiles

The launch of an improved strategic cruise missile in North Korea. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
North Korea bolstering nukes, weapon stockpiles
x
00:00

North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised successful tests of two types of missiles—one designed to carry a “super-large conventional warhead” and the other likely for a nuclear warhead, as he ordered officials to bolster up his country’s military capabilities to repel United States-led threats.


The tests appear to be the same as the multiple missile launches that neighboring countries said North Korea performed Wednesday, extending its run of weapons displays as confrontations with the US and South Korea escalate.



The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the country’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile tipped with a dummy “4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead”. The test-firing was meant to verify an ability to hit a 320 km-range target, suggesting it’s a weapon aimed at striking sites in South Korea.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

north korea kim jong-un world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK