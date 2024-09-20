The test-firing was meant to verify an ability to hit a 320 km-range target, suggesting it’s a weapon aimed at striking sites in South Korea

The launch of an improved strategic cruise missile in North Korea. Pic/AP

North Korea said Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised successful tests of two types of missiles—one designed to carry a “super-large conventional warhead” and the other likely for a nuclear warhead, as he ordered officials to bolster up his country’s military capabilities to repel United States-led threats.

The tests appear to be the same as the multiple missile launches that neighboring countries said North Korea performed Wednesday, extending its run of weapons displays as confrontations with the US and South Korea escalate.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the country’s newly built Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 ballistic missile tipped with a dummy “4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead”. The test-firing was meant to verify an ability to hit a 320 km-range target, suggesting it’s a weapon aimed at striking sites in South Korea.

