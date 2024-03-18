Breaking News
North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Pyongyang
ANI |

The South Korean military said North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported

People walk past a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. Pic/AFP

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.


The South Korean military said North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Monday, Yonhap News Agency reported.


In a post on X, the Japanese Prime Minister's Office stated, "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."


South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missile but stopped short of sharing further details.

The suspected missile launch by Pyongyang marked its second this year since January 14.

North Korea launched the missile just days after South Korea and the US concluded the annual Freedom Shield exercise on Thursday, according to Yonhap News. The two nations participated in the exercise for 11 days to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

On February 2, North Korea fired several cruise missiles off the west coast, marking its fourth cruise missile launch this year, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

Monday's was the latest in a series of the North's cruise missile launches this year. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), it detected the North's launch around 11 am (local time) from its west coast.

However, it did not specify the number of missiles, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations," the JCS stated in a text message sent to reporters.

North Korea launched the missile just three days after Pyongyang conducted a test of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile off the west coast.

