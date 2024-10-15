North Korea says army units ready to strike South

The North has accused South Korea of dropping propaganda leaflets on Pyongyang via drones

North Korea has said its front-line army units are ready to launch strikes on South Korea, ramping up pressure on its rival that it said flew drones and dropped leaflets over its capital Pyongyang. South Korea has refused to confirm whether it sent drones but warned it would sternly punish North Korea if the safety of its citizens is threatened.

North Korea had, on Friday, accused South Korea of launching drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again.

In a statement carried by state media on Sunday, the North’s Defence Ministry said the military had issued a preliminary operation order to artillery and other army units near the border with South Korea to “get fully ready to open fire”.

An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the North Korea’s military ordered relevant units to fully prepare for situations like launching immediate strikes on unspecified enemy targets when South Korea infiltrates drones across the border again, possibly triggering fighting on the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement.

Also on Sunday, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described as “suicidal” the South Korean Defence Ministry’s reported warning that North Korea would face the end of its regime if it harms South Korean nationals. She warned on Saturday the discovery of a new South Korean drone will “certainly lead to a horrible disaster”.

