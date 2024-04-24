North Korean leader leads mock nuke rocket drills

Analysts say North Korea’s large-sized artillery rockets blur the boundary between artillery systems and ballistic missiles as they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery

Rocket drills simulating a nuclear counterattack. Pic/AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised salvo launches of the country’s “super-large” multiple rocket launchers that simulated a nuclear counterattack against enemy targets, state media said Tuesday, adding to tests and threats that have raised tensions in the region.

The report by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries detected the North firing what they suspected were multiple short-range ballistic missiles from a region near its capital, Pyongyang, toward its eastern seas.

Analysts say North Korea’s large-sized artillery rockets blur the boundary between artillery systems and ballistic missiles as they can create their own thrust and are guided during delivery.

