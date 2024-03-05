Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > One Indian killed another two injured in anti tank missile attack in Israels north
<< Back to Elections 2024

One Indian killed, another two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel's north

Updated on: 05 March,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
PTI |

Top

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI

One Indian killed, another two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel's north

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
One Indian killed, another two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel's north
x
00:00

An Indian national was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot, officials said. All three victims hail from the southern state of Kerala. The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA), told PTI.


Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said. "George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," an official source told PTI.


Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district of Kerala. MDA earlier said one foreign worker was killed and seven others were injured in the attack. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.


MDA said seven foreign workers were injured altogether in the attack, two of them seriously, and were taken to Beilinson, Rambam, and Ziv hospitals in their ambulances and Israeli Air Force helicopters. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also said it struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel's northern communities and military posts since October 8 saying it is doing so to support Gaza. The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers on the Israeli side. Hezbollah has named 229 members who have been killed by Israel during recent flare ups. Most of the casualties on the Hezbollah side happened in Lebanon but also some in Syria. Another 37 operatives from other groups, a Lebanese soldier, and at least 30 civilians have also been killed since October 8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news jerusalem israel kerala india International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK