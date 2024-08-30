Pakistan invites PM Modi to SCO meeting

Baloch said some countries had already confirmed participation in the SCO heads of government meeting

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. Pic/X

Pakistan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting being organised here in October, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said here on Thursday.

During a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” Baloch was quoted as saying in the report. Baloch said some countries had already confirmed participation in the SCO heads of government meeting.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc. It is one of the largest transregional international organisations.

