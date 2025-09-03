A flood in the Sutlej River has inundated hundreds of villages in Bahawalnagar district, Pakistan, displacing thousands and destroying homes. Breached embankments at Motianwala Pattan and Moza Azeem submerged over 100 villages and washed away nearly 10,000 acres of crops, cutting off key connecting roads and leaving residents seeking urgent relief.

The strong river currents have triggered rapid erosion, while protective embankments at Motianwala Pattan and Moza Azeem have collapsed. The breach of the embankments submerged more than 100 villages and destroyed hundreds of houses.

A flood in the Sutlej River has wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Bahawalnagar district, inundating hundreds of villages and displacing thousands of residents, as per ARY News. As per details, Chishtian city is also facing severe flooding.

Nearly 10,000 acres of standing crops have been washed away, while key connecting roads between settlements have been swept under water, cutting off access to many localities, as per ARY News. Thousands of residents have been displaced, appealing for urgent relief.

