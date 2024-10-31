Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Pakistani security forces kill 8 terrorists

Pakistani security forces kill 8 terrorists

Updated on: 31 October,2024 03:18 PM IST  |  Peshawar
PTI |

Top

Media reports also said that a local militant commander was believed to be among the people killed in the operation in Bannu.

Pakistani security forces kill 8 terrorists

Pakistan army. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pakistani security forces kill 8 terrorists
x
00:00

Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the ISPR said.


The operation was conducted in the Bakka Khel area in Bannu district on the reported presence of a wanted terrorist. During the operation, eight militants were killed and seven others were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.


Media reports also said that a local militant commander was believed to be among the people killed in the operation in Bannu.


An officer, Major Atif Khalil, who was leading his troops from the front, was killed during the operations along with his two men, the ISPR said in a statement.

The Pakistan government has in recent times intensified operations against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other insurgents groups.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan pakistan army pakistan army chief peshawar world news islamabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK