Media reports also said that a local militant commander was believed to be among the people killed in the operation in Bannu.

Pakistan army. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Pakistani security forces kill 8 terrorists x 00:00

Pakistan's security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the ISPR said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation was conducted in the Bakka Khel area in Bannu district on the reported presence of a wanted terrorist. During the operation, eight militants were killed and seven others were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said.

Media reports also said that a local militant commander was believed to be among the people killed in the operation in Bannu.

An officer, Major Atif Khalil, who was leading his troops from the front, was killed during the operations along with his two men, the ISPR said in a statement.

The Pakistan government has in recent times intensified operations against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other insurgents groups.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever