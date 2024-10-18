Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Paks Punjab shuts schools to contain protests over rape

Pak’s Punjab shuts schools to contain protests over rape

Updated on: 19 October,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

The government and police have denied that any rape occurred on a campus of the private Punjab Group of Colleges in Lahore

Pak’s Punjab shuts schools to contain protests over rape

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting students. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pak’s Punjab shuts schools to contain protests over rape
x
00:00

Authorities in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province shut all schools and universities for two days on Friday in to contain the spread of protests by students over an alleged on-campus rape.


The closures in Pakistan’s most populous province affect an estimated 18 million students. Tensions have been high on college campuses since reports of the alleged rape in the eastern city of Lahore spread on social media, and protests have broken out in four cities. In Gujrat in Punjab province, a security guard died in clashes between student protesters and police on Wednesday. Police arrested a person in connection with the death.


The government and police have denied that any rape occurred on a campus of the private Punjab Group of Colleges in Lahore.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan punjab news world news Protest International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK