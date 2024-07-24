Palestine factions Hamas, Fatah sign declaration to end yearslong rift

The declaration is the result of the latest in a series of talks meant to unite the sides.

Mahmoud al-Aloul (left) of Palestine’s political party Fatah, with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Tuesday. PIC/AFP

Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending a yearslong rift, Chinese state media said Tuesday, taking a step toward potentially resolving the deep divide between the sides as the war in Gaza rages on. The declaration is the result of the latest in a series of talks meant to unite the sides.

Previous declarations have failed, casting doubt over whether the China-sponsored negotiations might actually lead to a resolution. It comes as Israel and Hamas are weighing an internationally backed cease-fire proposal that would wind down the nine-month war and free dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

But even after a deal is signed, the vision for a postwar Gaza remains in doubt, with Israel vehemently opposed to any role by Hamas in governing Gaza. Since the current war broke out in Gaza, Hamas officials have said the party does not want to return to ruling Gaza as it did before the conflict, and the group has called for formation of a government of technocrats.

