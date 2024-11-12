Marcos skipped this week’s Asia-Pacific Cooperation forum in Peru to oversee recovery efforts from back-to-back storms

Government workers navigate fallen banana plants on a highway in Dinalungan, Aurora province. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Philippines braces for another typhoon x 00:00

A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typhoon Toraji slammed into northeastern Aurora province and was forecast to blow over the mountainous Luzon region, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., just the day before, inspected the damage from the last storm and led the distribution of food packs to residents in Cagayan and Ilocos provinces. Marcos skipped this week’s Asia-Pacific Cooperation forum in Peru to oversee recovery efforts from back-to-back storms.

After making landfall in Aurora on Monday morning with sustained winds of up to 130 kmph and gusts of up to 180 kmph, Toraji was expected to barrel northwestward and then blow into the South China Sea.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever