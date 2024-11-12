Breaking News
Philippines braces for another typhoon

Philippines braces for another typhoon

Updated on: 12 November,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Manila
Marcos skipped this week’s Asia-Pacific Cooperation forum in Peru to oversee recovery efforts from back-to-back storms

Philippines braces for another typhoon

Government workers navigate fallen banana plants on a highway in Dinalungan, Aurora province. Pic/AFP

A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.


Typhoon Toraji slammed into northeastern Aurora province and was forecast to blow over the mountainous Luzon region, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., just the day before, inspected the damage from the last storm and led the distribution of food packs to residents in Cagayan and Ilocos provinces. Marcos skipped this week’s Asia-Pacific Cooperation forum in Peru to oversee recovery efforts from back-to-back storms.


After making landfall in Aurora on Monday morning with sustained winds of up to 130 kmph and gusts of up to 180 kmph, Toraji was expected to barrel northwestward and then blow into the South China Sea.


