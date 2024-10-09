The 59-year-old pilot lost consciousness after the flight took off from Seattle on Tuesday night, a Turkish Airlines spokesperson said

Representational pic

Listen to this article Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York x 00:00

A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilot Ilçehin Pehlivan, 59, lost consciousness at some point after flight 204 took off from Seattle on Tuesday night, Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya Üstün said in a statement.

Medical intervention failed to revive the captain, and the co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing, but the captain died before the plane landed, Üstün said.

Data from the tracking site FlightAware shows that the Airbus A350 landed at John F Kennedy International Airport just before 6 am, news agency AP reported.

Arrangements were being made for passengers to reach their destination from New York, the airline spokesperson said.

Pehlivan had worked at Turkish Airlines since 2007, Üstün said. A routine health check in March showed no health problems that would have prevented him from working, he said.

"As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones," Üstün said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.