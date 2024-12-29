A plane skidded off the runway at Muan Airport in South Korea, bursting into flames and killing at least 62 people. Emergency crews battled the fire and rescued a few survivors, while investigations focus on a malfunction with the landing gear.

Pic/ AP

A passenger plane burst into flames on Sunday after it skidded off the runway at Muan Airport in South Korea, resulting in a devastating crash that claimed the lives of at least 62 people. The tragic incident occurred when the aircraft’s front landing gear failed to deploy, causing the plane to slam into a concrete fence. This disaster has been described as one of South Korea’s worst aviation tragedies.

According to the National Fire Agency, emergency responders battled to extinguish the blaze, which was largely under control by the time the fire trucks and helicopters arrived at the scene. The Jeju Air flight, which was carrying 181 people, had been returning from Bangkok. Among the deceased, 37 were women, and 25 were men. Officials said that two survivors, one passenger and one crew member, were successfully pulled from the wreckage.

The fire was so intense that thick plumes of black smoke were visible from the site. Local TV stations broadcast footage showing the aircraft skidding across the runway with its landing gear seemingly still retracted before crashing head-on into the concrete barrier. The incident occurred at 9:03 a.m. local time, and emergency crews deployed 32 fire trucks alongside several helicopters to contain the fire and rescue survivors.

As per AP reports, emergency teams are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with initial findings pointing to a malfunction in the plane’s landing gear. The transport ministry confirmed that the flight was returning from Thailand, and included two Thai nationals among the passengers. The tragic event marks one of the deadliest aviation accidents in South Korean history.

This crash has eclipsed the previous aviation disaster in the country, which occurred in 1997, when a Korean Airlines plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board. In response to the disaster, South Korean Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has directed officials to use all available resources to assist in the rescue efforts. As per AP, Choi also travelled to Muan to oversee the response.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed her deep condolences to the families of the victims via a post on social media platform X. She also instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

In the wake of the disaster, South Korea’s political scene is also in turmoil. The tragic crash comes amidst a deepening political crisis, with President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent imposition of martial law and a subsequent impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo. As per AP, Deputy Prime Minister Choi is currently in charge, and President Yoon's chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, is expected to lead an emergency meeting later on Sunday to discuss the aftermath of the crash.

(With inputs from AP)