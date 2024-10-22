Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Kazan, Russia, with Krishna Bhajans and a dance performance as he arrived for the 16th BRICS Summit. He is expected to engage in bilateral talks with BRICS leaders.

PM Modi welcomed with Krishna Bhajan by Russian nationals. Dance performance showcased by Russian artists in Kazan. PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit and hold bilateral talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and heartfelt welcome as he arrived at Hotel Korston in Kazan, where Russian nationals greeted him by singing a Krishna Bhajan.



The Prime Minister was seen attentively listening to the Krishna Bhajan performed by the Russian nationals. Following the musical tribute, PM Modi took the time to greet and engage with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered to meet him at the hotel.



PM Modi is in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, which is being held under Russia’s chairmanship. During his visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts from BRICS member countries. According to ANI, PM Modi landed in Kazan on Tuesday to participate in this significant global event.



Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister also witnessed a vibrant dance performance by artists from the Russian community at Hotel Korston. One of the Russian artists, who performed along with her team, spoke to ANI and shared her excitement about the opportunity to perform for the Indian Prime Minister. She said, "We were so excited and nervous, we rehearsed for this dance for nearly three months... The people really like PM Modi. He (PM Modi) said that we are exciting dancers."



Meanwhile, PM Modi shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about his arrival in Kazan. He said, "Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet."



Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, also took to X to share news of the Prime Minister’s arrival, stating, "PM @narendramodi lands in the heritage city of Kazan, Russia. On arrival, PM was warmly received by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov."



The 16th BRICS Summit, taking place from 22 to 24 October in Kazan, will focus on the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the summit provides an important platform for leaders to discuss major global issues, review the progress of BRICS initiatives, and explore potential areas for further collaboration.



This is PM Modi’s second visit to Russia this year, following his trip to Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which he held bilateral talks with President Putin. On that occasion, the Prime Minister was also honoured with Russia’s highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, at the Kremlin in Moscow.



BRICS, which initially began as a formal grouping after a meeting of the leaders of Russia, India, and China on the sidelines of the G8 Outreach Summit in St. Petersburg in 2006, has since grown significantly. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009, and South Africa joined the group in 2010, turning BRIC into BRICS. The third BRICS Summit, in 2011, saw South Africa’s participation for the first time.



Most recently, in 2024, BRICS expanded further with the inclusion of five new members—Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—underscoring the grouping’s growing influence on the global stage.



According to ANI, PM Modi’s participation in the BRICS Summit is expected to strengthen India’s multilateral engagement and pave the way for further cooperation with member nations.

(With inputs from ANI)