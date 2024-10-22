The first round of assistance comprises 30 tons of essentials such as medicine and food items. It includes surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items, and high-energy biscuits, all of which will be sent through the UNRWA

India's first round of humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine. (Pic/Randhir Jaiswal @MEAIndia on X)

India provided with humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

The first round of assistance comprises 30 tons of essentials such as medicine and food items. It includes surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items, and high-energy biscuits, all of which will be sent through the UNRWA.

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared, "India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA."

"The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items has departed today. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits," Jaiswal added in his post.

Recently, the World Food Programme (WFP) issued a warning about northern Gaza, stating the depleting conditions of WFP’s supplies.

In a post on X on October 12, WFP shared that, "Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP's remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last."

The United Nations had earlier renewed its stance on calling for an end to the war in Gaza. Their statement emphasised the urgent need for the release of Israeli hostages, called for a cease of the displacement of Palestinians, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, stated ANI.

In a statement released on October 20, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed concern, and said, "The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis."

Last month, UNRWA had said people in Gaza are living in "inhumane" conditions, stated ANI.

The UN agency stated on X that piles of waste are accumulating in central Gaza, whereas sewage water is leaking into the streets.

"Families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odours and the imminent risk of a health disaster," the UNWRA added. The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.

(With inputs from ANI)