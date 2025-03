Pope Francis in stable condition, continues to receive medical care

Pope Francis is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, responding well to treatment

Pic/AFP

Pope Francis is in stable condition as he continues to receive medical care, Vatican News reported, citing the Holy See Press Office's announcement on Saturday.

He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, responding well to treatment.

According to the statement, the Pope has no fever, his white blood cell count is normal, and his vital signs remain stable. He is eating on his own and actively participating in respiratory physiotherapy. There have been no further episodes of bronchospasm.

The statement also confirmed that Pope Francis is alert and oriented. On Saturday afternoon, he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer.

Earlier in the day, he prayed for about 20 minutes in the chapel near his hospital room.

"The Pope remains in good humour. Today he prayed in the chapel near his hospital room for around twenty minutes," it added.

