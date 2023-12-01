Recently, government officials agreed on a legislation that would ban the centuries-old practice

Dog farmers clash with police officers during the protest. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Protests in South Korea over dog meat x 00:00

Dozens of South Korean dog farmers scuffled with police during a rally near the presidential office on Thursday to protest a push by authorities to outlaw dog meat consumption. Recently, government officials agreed on a legislation that would ban the centuries-old practice.

Individual lawmakers have submitted similar bills in the past, but this would be the first time for the government to back such legislation. About 200 farmers, restaurant owners and others involved in the dog meat industry protested.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever