The meeting between the Defence Ministers of India and Japan comes when the two are in Laos to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus forum at Vientiane

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held meetings with the Japanese Defence Minister, General Nakatani and the Defence Secretary of the Philippines, Gilberto Teodoro in Laos, ANI reported.

In an X post, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Had a very good meeting with the Defence Minister of Japan, General Nikatani in Vientiane, Lao PDR".

As per ANI, Singh showed confidence in the India-Japan partnership and said that it will "play a significant role in ensuring free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region".

The meeting comes right after EAM Jaishankar's comments during the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.

Jaishankar noted, "India - Japan Special Strategic Global Partnership serves a cause of regional peace, international stability and global prosperity. It is a bilateral relationship of great trust and growing substance. Our convergences are built on the alignment between India's Act-East Policy, our Indo-Pacific vision of SAGAR, and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as our shared support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). As we expand common interests and forge new modes of collaboration, our strategic partnership will progress accordingly."

The meeting between the Defence Ministers of India and Japan comes when the two are in Laos to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus forum at Vientiane, ANI reported.

Rajnath Singh also held talks with the Defence Secretary of the Philippines in Laos.

He wrote on X, "Had an excellent meeting with the Defence Secretary of Philippines, Mr. Gilberto Teodoro".

Singh said, "The Philippines is an important partner in our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. India is strongly committed to further strengthening and expand defence cooperation with the Philippines".

The meeting comes days after India and the Philippines marked celebrations of 75 years of establishing diplomatic ties on November 14, ANI reported.

During the event, EAM Jaishankar discussed how the two nations' defense and security cooperation has advanced. He said, "Our convergences and shared interest in the Indo-Pacific have contributed to the strengthening of ties. India- Philippines friendship is truly an enduring one that is poised to now move to a higher orbit".

Singh emphasized during the conference India's strong belief in constructive engagement among nations to achieve real, long-term solutions to global problems and India's commitment to dialogue in resolving complex issues.

The defence minister again emphasised India's commitment to the promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific and said, "In the context of promotion of peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific, India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law."

Singh held several bilaterals on the sidelines of the summit. These included meetings with his American, South Korean and Australian counterparts amongst others, ANI reported.

He also took part in an Indian Community event where he talked about the progress India has made in several spheres in recent years. He also spoke at length about the commitment of the government to make India a fully developed nation by 2047.



