Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 7 sheltering from rain

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Bangkok
AP

Top

Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized

Representative image/iStock

Seven people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school's activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said Tuesday.


The latest casualty was a 6-year-old boy who died late Monday night in a hospital after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.



Also Read: 5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV


Several students had gone inside the activity center to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were hospitalized.

Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school's cleaning staff died.

The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in northern Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.

