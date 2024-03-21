Russia launches missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched a barrage of weapons, including hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

Destroyed cars next to a damaged residential building in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Russia launched the biggest assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks by streaking a missile attack on Kyiv early Thursday, injuring at least eight people and damaging several residential buildings and industrial facilities, reported The New York Post, citing local officials.



As Ukrainian air defence systems tried to repel the attack, loud blasts were heard in the capital starting around 5 in the morning, moreover, the air raid alerts ended at 6:10 am.



However, the extent of the damage is still unclear.



Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, took to the Telegram messaging app and said that debris from missiles brought down by air defence systems had fallen in different parts of the city, causing fires in at least three residential buildings and parking lots.



He further said that emergency responders had been deployed, The New York Post reported.



The air assault came at a time when the Russian forces were pressing ahead with ground attacks at several locations along the frontline of more than 600 miles.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address on Wednesday that his country needs military aid to help defend itself from Russian missile attacks, reported Voice of America (VOA).



"Kharkiv needs an adequate number of air defence systems; the Sumy region needs it, Chernihiv region and all our regions suffering from Russian terror need it," Zelenskyy said. "Our partners have these defence systems. And our partners need to understand that air defences must protect lives."



Earlier Wednesday, Zelenskyy hosted White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan for talks in Kyiv, according to VOA.



US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed unwavering confidence in the eventual passage of additional military aid for Ukraine, despite prolonged blockage in Congress, CNN reported.



He said, "We are confident we will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for an assistance package for Ukraine and we will get that money out the door [...] It's already taken too long ... I'm not going to make predictions about exactly when this will get done."

