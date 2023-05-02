Russia missile attack in Ukraine injures 34, damages many homes

Ukraine recently took delivery of American-made Patriot missiles, providing improved anti-missile defenses

Fire and smoke after artillery shelling near the eastern city of Bakhmut on Saturday. Pic/AP

Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early on Monday, damaging buildings and wounding at least 34 people in the eastern city of Pavlohrad, but failing to hit Kyiv, officials said. Eighteen cruise missiles were fired in total from the Murmansk region and the Caspian region, with 15 of them being intercepted, said Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Some of the missiles hit Pavlohrad in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding 34 people including five children, according to Serhii Lysak who is the region’s top official. “Seven missiles were shot at the city and some were intercepted, but others hit an industrial facility, sparking a fire, and a residential neighborhood where 19 apartment buildings, 25 homes, six schools and five shops were damaged,” he said. Missiles also hit three other areas in the region, damaging residential buildings and a school, he said.

Ukraine has recently taken delivery of American-made Patriot missiles, providing improved anti-missile defenses, but it was not clear whether any of them were employed in trying to stop Monday ’s attack.

