At least three people, including a child, were killed and dozens injured after a series of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes pounded multiple Ukrainian cities, damaging residential areas and igniting a fire in Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Russian drones strike in Kyiv Pic/PTI

At least three people, including a child, were killed and dozens injured after a series of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes pounded multiple Ukrainian cities, damaging residential areas and igniting a fire in Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.



In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said emergency services were working around the clock to address the aftermath of the attacks, which included over 800 drones and 13 missiles, four of which were ballistic.



As per Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, several drones had crossed into Ukrainian airspace from Belarus. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv sustained significant damage, with a fire breaking out on its upper floors following the strikes.



"Since last night, work has been ongoing to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes - more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including four ballistic. According to preliminary information, several drones crossed the border of Ukraine and Belarus. In Kyiv, ordinary residential buildings have been destroyed. In one of them, the floors between the 4th and 8th stories have collapsed. As of now, two people have been reported killed, including one child. My condolences to all their loved ones. In total, dozens were injured in the capital alone. The Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged - a fire broke out on the upper floors," the Ukrainian President stated.



He further stated that other regions across Ukraine were also hit.



In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, and one person was reported killed in Safonivka of the Sumy region and the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa, causing further damage and concern.



"More than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed in Safonivka, Sumy region, and another one in the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa. Many regions have been affected over the past day. Our emergency services are working everywhere they are needed," his post read.



He again urged international allies to maintain pressure on Moscow and follow through on commitments to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, referencing past agreements made in Paris and statements from Washington promising sanctions for failure to engage in peace efforts.



"Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris. We also count on the implementation of all the agreements to strengthen our air defence," he added.



Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the countries assisting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict and reiterated the urgent need for enhanced air defence capabilities.



"Every additional system saves civilians from these vile strikes. The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings - all that is needed is political will. I thank everyone who is helping," his post concluded.

