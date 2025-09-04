Punjab state is battling one of the worst floods since 1988; 30 people killed; according to the bulletin issued on Tuesday, all 23 districts of the state have been declared as hit by the floods.

A total of 1400 villages have been declared as affected, impacting 3,54,626 people so far, with the deluge claiming 30 lives in 12 districts. Pathankot has reported the highest death toll of six. Nearly 20,000 people have so far been evacuated from the flood-hit areas. Punjab is battling one of the worst floods since 1988.

Battling its worst floods in decades, Punjab has been impacted by nature’s fury with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 3.5 lakh people as the governor and the chief minister visited some of the affected areas on Tuesday. According to the bulletin issued on Tuesday, all 23 districts of the state have been declared as hit by the floods.

Following heavy rainfall, an alert has been sounded in Rupnagar and Patiala districts, urging people to remain vigilant, while all schools, colleges and universities have been closed till September 7.

Mann seeks funds from Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann toured the flood-affected areas of Ferozepur on a boat. He sought the release of Punjab’s R60,000 crore “pending” funds from the Centre, saying he was demanding the state’s “rights” and not “begging” for it in the wake of floods in the region.

The chief minister said Punjab always stood with the nation in times of crisis. “If they (Centre) give it, we will manage. Whenever the country faced any crisis, Punjab always stood by it. Today, Punjab is in crisis, and I hope the country stands by it.”

5 killed in Himachal

Five people were killed in house collapse incidents as torrential rains triggered landslides and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

In Solan district’s Samloh village, a woman died after she was buried under the debris of her house that collapsed following heavy rain late on Monday. In another incident, a man and a woman were rescued from the rubble after their house caved in following rain in Kullu’s Dhalpur. The woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials said that a landslide that occurred near Jangam Bagh BBMB colony in Sundernagar in Mandi district on Tuesday evening claimed three lives — two women and a child.

4 dead, 3 missing in C’garh

Four people were killed and three went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed and led to a flash flood in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, officials said on Wednesday. Three people also sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

A breach occurred in the Lutti (Satbahini) reservoir in Dhaneshpur village following heavy rainfall in the region, Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara said.

2 killed in J&K rain

Heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday left a woman and her daughter dead while 40 people were trapped in a flooded village in Akhnoor, officials said. In Anantnag district, police rescued 25 nomadic families stranded under a bridge due to rise in the water level following heavy rains.

Yamuna floods homes, markets in Delhi

Streets turned into streams and marketplaces into pools of murky water as residents of low-lying Delhi areas rushed to save their lives and belongings as the Yamuna continued to swell. From shopkeepers in Majnu ka Tila to families in Madanpur Khadar and Badarpur, many now live in makeshift shelters, waiting for the waters to recede.



People make their way through a flooded area in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Yamuna was flowing above danger mark at 207 metres on Wednesday at 1 pm. Authorities evacuated people from low-lying areas and closed the Old Railway Bridge for traffic. But for displaced families, the real struggle will begin once the river recedes, as they piece together homes and livelihoods washed away by the flood.

In Madanpur Khadar, families who lost their jhuggis are staying under old plastic sheets tied along the roadside. “All our belongings are inside. We could barely take out a few things. Women are facing a lot of problems as there are no toilets,” said Tayara, a resident.

At Yamuna Bazaar, the scene looked as if homes and shops were standing in the middle of the river. Similarly, in Badarpur, the roofs of houses were barely visible above the floodwater. Asif, a resident, stood with belongings balanced on his head.

