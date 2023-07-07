Breaking News
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine kills four, injures dozens

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Lviv
Around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of the strike were also damaged

The Russian missiles were fired from the Black Sea, more than 800 km away. Pic/AP

Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year.


The night-time attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building, injuring 34 people. Emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble. The youngest victim was 21 years old and the oldest was 95, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Regional Military Administration.


Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted seven of the 10 Kalibr cruise missiles that Russia fired from the Black Sea.


Wagner chief is currently in Russia

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St Petersburg and his Wagner troops have remained at the camps where they had stayed before a short-lived mutiny against Moscow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko  said on Thursday.

Russian navy ships visit Shanghai

A pair of Russia navy ships are visiting China as the countries reaffirm their military ties. The Cold War-era frigates Gromkiy and Otlichnyy arrived in the financial hub of Shanghai, China’s largest city and biggest port, on Wednesday.

