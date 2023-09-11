Russian strikes kill two foreign aid workers, drones target Kyiv

Road to Relief said it could not trace the whereabouts of the van’s fourth passenger, Emma Igual, who was the organisation’s director.

Rescuers working at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine The four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO were trapped inside the van Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack

Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO, while dozens of Russian drones targeted Kyiv and wounded at least one civilian.

The four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by shells near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organization said on its Instagram page. Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured.

