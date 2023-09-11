Breaking News
Russian strikes kill two foreign aid workers, drones target Kyiv

Updated on: 11 September,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Road to Relief said it could not trace the whereabouts of the van’s fourth passenger, Emma Igual, who was the organisation’s director.

Russian strikes kill two foreign aid workers, drones target Kyiv

Rescuers working at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Russian strikes kill two foreign aid workers, drones target Kyiv
Key Highlights

  1. Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine
  2. The four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO were trapped inside the van
  3. Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack

Two foreign aid workers were reportedly killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday as Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO, while dozens of Russian drones targeted Kyiv and wounded at least one civilian.


The four volunteers from the Road to Relief NGO, which helps evacuate wounded people from front-line areas, were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by shells near the town of Chasiv Yar, the organization said on its Instagram page. Road to Relief said Canadian Anthony Ihnat died in the attack, while German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr were seriously injured.


Road to Relief said it could not trace the whereabouts of the van’s fourth passenger, Emma Igual, who was the organisation’s director.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

