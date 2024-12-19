Santa picks jet ski over sleigh

But it was not all fun and games for Santa. After delivering presents, De Paiva quickly jumped back into the water to rescue three people who appeared to have trouble returning to shore. None was injured

‘Santa’ rescues a man at Copacabana beach after delivering presents to kids. Pic/AFP

Dozens of children with disability gathered on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach on Tuesday to receive presents “and joy” from the white-bearded man himself, a joint effort by the city’s firefighters and nonprofit associations. Under 27°C, firefighter sargeant Thiago Carvalho de Paiva wore Santa Claus costumes in tropical Rio, moving through the water as beachgoers cheered.

“We wanted to find a special way for Santa Claus to arrive,” said Renato Grigorovski, a spokesman for Rio’s firefighters’ department.The day began with a show of sniffing dogs displaying their skills and continued through lunch. The celebration reached its peak when Santa arrived on jet ski, making a grand entrance on the shores of Brazil’s postcard city.

But it was not all fun and games for Santa. After delivering presents, De Paiva quickly jumped back into the water to rescue three people who appeared to have trouble returning to shore. None was injured.

