Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Santa picks jet ski over sleigh

Santa picks jet ski over sleigh

Updated on: 19 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
Agencies |

Top

But it was not all fun and games for Santa. After delivering presents, De Paiva quickly jumped back into the water to rescue three people who appeared to have trouble returning to shore. None was injured

Santa picks jet ski over sleigh

‘Santa’ rescues a man at Copacabana beach after delivering presents to kids. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Santa picks jet ski over sleigh
x
00:00

Dozens of children with disability gathered on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach on Tuesday to receive presents “and joy” from the white-bearded man himself, a joint effort by the city’s firefighters and nonprofit associations. Under 27°C, firefighter sargeant Thiago Carvalho de Paiva wore Santa Claus costumes in tropical Rio, moving through the water as beachgoers cheered.


“We wanted to find a special way for Santa Claus to arrive,” said Renato Grigorovski, a spokesman for Rio’s firefighters’ department.The day began with a show of sniffing dogs displaying their skills and continued through lunch. The celebration reached its peak when Santa arrived on jet ski, making a grand entrance on the shores of Brazil’s postcard city.


But it was not all fun and games for Santa. After delivering presents, De Paiva quickly jumped back into the water to rescue three people who appeared to have trouble returning to shore. None was injured.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rio de janeiro brazil christmas news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK