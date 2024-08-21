Breaking News
Search resumes for 6 from sunken luxury yacht off Sicily

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Porticello
Agencies |

Top

Fifteen people survived, including a mother who reported holding her 1-year-old baby over the waves to save her

Divers off Porticello at the site where the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. PIC/AFP

Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 meters (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.


Divers in wetsuits and oxygen tanks returned to the site off Porticello, near Palermo, to tag-team in 12-minute underwater search shifts where the luxury sailboat went down. Fire rescue crews reported that divers only made it to the bridge during a first search, and were unable to access the below-deck cabins because they were blocked by furniture that had shifted during the violent storm that toppled the vessel early Monday.



Fifteen people survived, including a mother who reported holding her 1-year-old baby over the waves to save her. One body has been recovered, identified as the on-board chef, officials said. The Bayesian, a 56-metre (184-foot) British-flagged luxury yacht, had been moored about a half-mile off Ponticello when a storm rolled in around 4 a.m. Monday.


Who is Mike Lynch?

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. Lynch, 59, struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion in 2011. But the deal quickly turned into an albatross for him after he was accused of cooking the books to make the sale. He was fired by HP and was later extradited from the UK.

