Sikh community raises funds for deceased Walmart worker

Sikh community raises funds for deceased Walmart worker

Updated on: 27 October,2024 01:28 PM IST  |  Halifax
The hypermarket employee was killed after being trapped in a walk-in oven

The Walmart store is shut indefinitely amid probe by the city police

A week after a 19-year-old Sikh woman was found dead inside Walmart’s walk-in oven in Canada’s Halifax city, the local diaspora have raised R1.2 crore for the victim’s family.


The funds will also be used for travel arrangements for her father and brother from India. The GoFundMe campaign, organised by the Sikh leaders in Halifax, ended on Friday night.


The province’s health department is taking part in the probe, and the store has remained shut “until further notice” amid investigations since last Saturday.


The police have not disclosed the teenager’s name yet, but the Maritime Sikh Society in the city reportedly identified her as Gursimran Kaur. 

According to local Sikh leaders, the victim and her mother moved to Canada two years ago from India and both worked at the same Walmart store. 

The teenager’s burnt body was found in the oven last week after her mother tried to locate her in the store.

