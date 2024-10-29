Singapore: Flight diverted due to cracked windshield

It had to divert after the windshield cracked mid-flight. The flight landed uneventfully at Taoyuan airport.

The aircraft was carrying 266 people. Representation pic

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Tokyo was diverted to Taipei in Taiwan on Monday due to a “cracked windshield”, according to the flag carrier.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, carrying 249 passengers and 17 crew members, took off from the city-state’s Changi Airport at 11.07 pm on Sunday and was due to touch down at Japan’s Haneda Airport at 6.20 am on Monday.

It had to divert after the windshield cracked mid-flight. The flight landed uneventfully at Taoyuan airport.

