South African Border Management Agency commissioner Mike Masiapato said that South African police stopped and searched 42 buses entering from Zimbabwe on Saturday night and found 443 children under the age of 8 travelling unaccompanied

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article South Africa intercepts buses carrying 400 children x 00:00

Border officials in South Africa say they have intercepted dozens of buses carrying more than 400 young children from Zimbabwe without parents or legal guardians in an anti-trafficking operation.

The officials say the children were being “trafficked” into South Africa, although an organization representing foreign nationals living in South Africa says it’s likely the children were being sent to visit their parents, who are working in South Africa, for the end of year holidays. The buses were sent back to Zimbabwe. More than 1 million Zimbabweans live in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

South African Border Management Agency commissioner Mike Masiapato said that South African police stopped and searched 42 buses entering from Zimbabwe on Saturday night and found 443 children under the age of 8 travelling unaccompanied.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever