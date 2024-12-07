South Korea: Ruling party demands suspension of president’s powers

President Yoon Suk Yeol accused of seeking arrest of political leaders after imposing martial law on Tuesday

People take part in a protest calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul, on December 6. Pic/AFP

The head of South Korea’s ruling party has called for suspending powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol, citing “credible evidence” that he sought the arrest of political leaders after the imposition of martial law, as per news reports. People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon, who had earlier expressed his opposition to efforts to impeach Yoon, stated “newly emerging facts” had tipped the scales against Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han said, “I learned last night the president ordered the defence counter-intelligence commander to arrest major political leaders, characterising them as antistate forces, and mobilised intelligence institutions in the process,” according to reports. He further said, “I have said that to prevent this country from descending into further chaos, I would try to stop the impeachment bill from passing this time.”

PPP leader called it necessary to stop Yoon Suk Yeol from exercising his powers as South Korea’s President. He said, “But based on what has been revealed, to protect South Korea and our people, I believe it is necessary to stop President Yoon from exercising his powers as president promptly.” Han said that South Korea’s President did not acknowledge that imposition of martial law was illegal and wrong and there was a “significant risk” that he could make similar move again if he continues to remain in office. Martial law was declared in South Korea for about six hours on Tuesday.

