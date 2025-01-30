SpaceX to bring back stranded astronauts

Trump blamed the Biden administration for what he described as “abandoning” the astronauts, and he called on SpaceX founder Elon Musk to bring them home. Musk, responded saying SpaceX would bring them home

Elon Musk posted on X: “The President has asked SpaceX to bring home the two astronauts stranded on the ISS as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”

Barry Wilmore; (right) Sunita Williams connects with students virtually from the ISS. File pics

In response to this post, President Trump expressed frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the situation involving two astronauts, Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 5, 2024. The astronauts were left on the ISS after an issue with their Boeing Starliner capsule delayed their return to Earth, CBS News reported.

Trump blamed the Biden administration for what he described as “abandoning” the astronauts, and he called on SpaceX founder Elon Musk to bring them home. Musk, responded saying SpaceX would bring them home.

