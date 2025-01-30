Breaking News
SpaceX to bring back stranded astronauts

SpaceX to bring back stranded astronauts

Updated on: 30 January,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Trump blamed the Biden administration for what he described as “abandoning” the astronauts, and he called on SpaceX founder Elon Musk to bring them home. Musk, responded saying SpaceX would bring them home

SpaceX to bring back stranded astronauts

The International space station

SpaceX to bring back stranded astronauts
Elon Musk posted on X: “The President has asked SpaceX to bring home the two astronauts stranded on the ISS as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long.”


Barry Wilmore; (right) Sunita Williams connects with students virtually from the ISS. File picsBarry Wilmore; (right) Sunita Williams connects with students virtually from the ISS. File pics


In response to this post, President Trump expressed frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the situation involving two astronauts, Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 5, 2024. The astronauts were left on the ISS after an issue with their Boeing Starliner capsule delayed their return to Earth, CBS News reported.


Trump blamed the Biden administration for what he described as “abandoning” the astronauts, and he called on SpaceX founder Elon Musk to bring them home. Musk, responded saying SpaceX would bring them home.

Elon Musk Joe Biden united states of america news world news International news

